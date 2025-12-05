NMFTA wins 2025 MarCom Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va. —The National Motor Freight Traffic Association Inc. (NMFTA) is being honored with a 2025 MarCom Award for its ClassIT+ Product Launch campaign, in the category Strategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign | 105c. Product Launch.

“Receiving this MarCom Award for the ClassIT+ product launch is a huge affirmation of the hard work our marketing, communications, and product teams have put in,” said Joe Ohr, COO, NMFTA. “As we continue to modernize LTL freight classification and digital solutions for the LTL community, this distinction strengthens our resolve to deliver even greater value and clarity for our members and partners.”

This recognition builds on NMFTA’s award-winning marketing and communications efforts, following the 2024 MarCom Gold and GDUSA Design Award wins.

MarCom Awards

According to NMFTA, the MarCom Awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and are one of the most respected creative competitions in the global marketing and communications industry. Each year, thousands of entries are evaluated for excellence, creativity, and strategic impact. This year, there were over 8,000 entries, with only the top 18% honored as Gold Winners.

ClassIT+

“The ClassIT+ product launch and its campaign demonstrated NMFTA’s continued commitment to innovation, clarity, and value for the less-than-truckload (LTL) freight industry,” NMFTA said. “The campaign combined targeted messaging, creative design, digital outreach, member education, and stakeholder engagement to drive market awareness and adoption of this new product. Winning in the Product Launch category reflects the successful planning, promotion and execution of a major initiative—from concept through deployment.”

For more information about ClassIT+, click here.