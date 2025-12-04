Wisconsin wants input from truckers on parking shortages

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking input from truckers to address parking shortages.

“We’ve opened a survey for drivers and companies to help them tell us where truck parking is at its worst in Wisconsin, where they would like it improved, and what other considerations WisDOT should have for truck parking facilities,” WisDOT said. “We are seeking input from the trucking community on truck parking in Wisconsin to better understand the industry’s needs and concerns.”

Survey Details

“By completing this survey, your responses will inform the department on where you believe additional truck parking capacity and other improvements are needed in the state of Wisconsin,” WisDOT said. “Your identity for this survey will be kept strictly anonymous. This survey should take approximately 12 minutes to complete. If at any time you would like to submit the survey without answering any further questions, scroll to the bottom and click submit.”

The survey will be open through Jan. 19, 2026, and results will be part of a larger study of truck parking in Wisconsin.

“Your safety is the most important priority,” WisDOT said. “Please do not attempt to complete this survey while driving.”

To participate in the survey, click here.