Great Dane, Corporacion Zapata commemorate a 25-year partnership

Great Dane is reaching a 25-year milestone with Corporacion Zapata, its Great Dane dealer in Mexico.

“Reaching a 25-year partnership is a reminder of what can happen when two organizations support one another,” said Rick Mullininx, president, COO of Great Dane. “Corporacion Zapata has been a collaborative partner from day one, and their trust in our teams across our company has been the key to our strong connection.”

Great Dane is also celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

Dedication to the Mexican Freight Market

This long-standing collaboration highlights a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and service within the Mexican freight market, according to Great Dane.

Corporacion Zapata

Zapata has established a strong presence across Mexico, serving a vast portion of the market with reliable transportation solutions. The strength of this dealer relationship is a cornerstone of Great Dane’s success in the region.

“Celebrating 25 years as Great Dane’s distributor in Mexico is a truly meaningful milestone for Corporacion Zapata,” said Arturo Zapata, chair, CEO of Corporacion Zapata. “Our partnership has been shaped not only by trust and shared values, but also by a deep sense of collaboration and mutual respect. Over the years, we’ve worked together to design and engineer dry vans that better meet the needs of our customers in Mexico, to structure flexible financing solutions, as well as to offer innovative aftersales support. As a result, we have earned the trust and preference of many of Mexico’s leading transportation companies. We are proud of what we have achieved together and look forward to many more years of successful partnership, innovation and collaboration.”