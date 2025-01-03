Transportation titan turns 125: Great Dane’s legacy of innovation and leadership

CHICAGO, Ill. — Great Dane is marking its 125th anniversary in 2025 with the historic milestone commemorating a quasquicentennial of achievement and a steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional transportation solutions to customers.

“For 125 years, Great Dane has proudly shaped the trajectory of the transportation industry,” said Rick Mullininx, president and COO of Great Dane. “This milestone is a testament to the resilience of those who’ve gone before us, and those who work tirelessly today to uphold our reputation as industry leaders. We’ve been tried and true for 125 years and the future looks great.”

According to a company press release, since its founding, Great Dane has been a pioneering leader, embodying quality, dependability, and innovation at every touchpoint—principles that have been at the core of the company’s success for 125 years. With more than a century of expertise, the company remains at the forefront of the industry by delivering products equipped with unique features found nowhere else in the market.

Throughout its storied history, Great Dane has embraced change, staying ahead of industry trends and leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional customer solutions. This forward-thinking approach has allowed Great Dane to maintain its leadership position and evolve with the needs of its customers.

“Our focus has always been—and always will be—providing our customers with the best products and the best experience possible,” said Chris Hammond, evp of sales for Great Dane. “Many of our customers have been partners for decades, and we look forward to the future, remaining committed to creating value for the businesses we serve.”

According to the release, Great Dane has exciting plans to continue shaping the future of freight by bringing to market transportation solutions to enhance fleet efficiency and safety, as well utilizing technology internally for increased productivity across teams. Additionally, Great Dane is investing in sustainability initiatives, using materials and offering features that can reduce carbon footprints, for protecting the environment and supporting their customer’s sustainability goals.

A series of special events, community programs, and digital showcases will highlight Great Dane’s achievements and continued commitment to excellence. To stay informed about commemorative events and Great Dane’s ongoing innovations, visit www.greatdane.com or follow the company on social media.