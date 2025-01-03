Colorado DOT: New year, new snow brings potential for new traffic records

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation officials are predicting a high chance of record breaking traffic along the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor this coming weekend and is asking motorists to be ready for extended delays on along the corridor.

According to a CDOT press release, the department keeps a historical log of traffic data, especially along this major corridor, to help predict the amount of traffic anticipated on any given weekend throughout the winter season. Looking at data from the 2019/2020 season, when New Year’s was last celebrated on a Wednesday, a few records were set at the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels for traffic counts and volume. In 2020, the Colorado mountains experienced major snow storms leading into the holiday, while this season the mountains will experience a series of smaller events bringing snow each day. Regardless of the amount of snow coming in, CDOT predicts that these smaller snow events will still drive ski traffic, which will be combined with holiday travel creating a recipe for heavy traffic.

The below records were set over the New Year’s weekend in 2020:

Friday, Jan. 3 – The fifth highest combined 24 hour traffic count for both eastbound and westbound traffic with 55,224 vehicles passing through the tunnels

Friday, Jan. 3 – Highest combined eastbound and westbound hourly count through the tunnels with 6,259 vehicles traveling through at 6 p.m.

Friday Jan. 3 – Highest eastbound hourly count with 4,076 vehicles traveling through the tunnel at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 – Second highest combined eastbound and westbound hourly count through the tunnels with 5,850 vehicles driving through at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 – Third highest eastbound hourly count with 3,762 through tunnel at 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 5 – Fifth highest non-holiday winter weekend (Friday through Sunday) with 154,541 vehicles traveling through the tunnels. For comparison, in January 2023 an average daily total of 36,373 vehicles passed through the tunnels for the entire month.

According to the release, while traffic counts could vary this weekend compared to 2020, there is a high chance that traffic counts and volume will be similar or may exceed the records set four years ago. Motorists should be prepared for extended delays and map out their travel strategy beforehand if they need to be somewhere at a specific time. There are a few ways that folks headed up to the high country can plan ahead or plan for a more enjoyable experience including:

Booking a ticket with CDOT’s Bustang, Snowstang and Pegasus services where folks can enjoy free WiFi and other conveniences. These buses and shuttles make stops at some of the most popular destinations along the Western Slope.

For those interested in heading to Winter Park, the Winter Park Express with its new expanded schedule and lower prices offers a unique way to head up to the high country and bypass traffic completely.

Adventure seekers and extroverts may find the TreadShare app to be up their alley. Safely carpool to your favorite Colorado destinations, year-round. Share the costs of a trip, make friends, decrease traffic and protect our beautiful Colorado.

For travelers who would prefer to travel in their own vehicle, resources such as COtrip.org, the COtrip Planner app and GoI70.com, will be your greatest travel companion. COtrip will allow you to see road conditions and traffic speeds before heading out. It will also provide critical information related to any road closures or chain and traction laws that may be in effect. GoI70.com is a great resource to map out the latest travel forecasts, which will help inform drivers when to leave to avoid heavy traffic.