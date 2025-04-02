TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Semi driver killed in Florida crash

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Semi driver killed in Florida crash
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Semi driver killed in Florida crash
A truck driver died in a crash in Florida.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. − According to a report from Treasure Coast newspaper, a Miami man died following a crash on Florida’s Turnpike that involved a total of three vehicles, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported in the area of Port St. Lucie Boulevard in the Turnpike’s northbound lanes, the FHP stated.

According to the FHP, the 44-year-old Miami man drove a semi-truck pulling a tandem trailer north in the inside lane about 1,000 feet south of Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

He reportedly swerved to the right to avoid debris in the roadway, striking the left rear of a second northbound semi-truck pulling a tandem trailer.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE