Semi driver killed in Florida crash

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. − According to a report from Treasure Coast newspaper, a Miami man died following a crash on Florida’s Turnpike that involved a total of three vehicles, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported in the area of Port St. Lucie Boulevard in the Turnpike’s northbound lanes, the FHP stated.
According to the FHP, the 44-year-old Miami man drove a semi-truck pulling a tandem trailer north in the inside lane about 1,000 feet south of Port St. Lucie Boulevard.
He reportedly swerved to the right to avoid debris in the roadway, striking the left rear of a second northbound semi-truck pulling a tandem trailer.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
