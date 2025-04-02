Semi driver killed in Florida crash

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. − According to a report from Treasure Coast newspaper, a Miami man died following a crash on Florida’s Turnpike that involved a total of three vehicles, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported in the area of Port St. Lucie Boulevard in the Turnpike’s northbound lanes, the FHP stated.

According to the FHP, the 44-year-old Miami man drove a semi-truck pulling a tandem trailer north in the inside lane about 1,000 feet south of Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

He reportedly swerved to the right to avoid debris in the roadway, striking the left rear of a second northbound semi-truck pulling a tandem trailer.

The Miami man lost control, and his semi-truck started to rotate counter-clockwise and began to slide sideways. A northbound Tesla was behind the Miami man’s semi-truck, and the driver tried to swerve to avoid a crash but wasn’t successful. The Tesla’s front left crashed with the right rear of the tandem-trailer, according to the news report. The Miami man’s semi-truck ended up partially blocking the inside and outside lanes. The Miami man, whose name was not released, died at the scene, according to the FHP. The driver of the second semi-truck, a 52-year-old Hialeah man, didn’t realize a crash occurred and kept driving north. He pulled into a service plaza and noticed the damage. He wasn’t injured. The Tesla, driven by a 22-year-old man from Plantation, wound up partially blocking the outside lane and exit ramp to Port St. Lucie Boulevard. The Tesla driver was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce with injuries described by the FHP as non-incapacitating.