Winds kick up again in Wyoming, Montana

As was the case last week, extreme winds are being reported in Wyoming. In fact, hurricane gusts have already been reported prompting more interstate closures.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued a social media post regarding warnings of high wind which is prompting a warning of extreme blow-over risk and Interstate closures on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Police say Interstate 80 is once again closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to the Utah border.

Interstate 25 is also closed to the same vehicles from the Colorado Border to Interstate 90.

Subsequently, I-90 is closed to the same vehicles from Gillette to Sheridan.

“Please find the nearest safe haven, such as a truck stop or rest area, to wait out the storm as it passes through,” a social media post from the WHP stated. “These winds are expected to continue through Thursday morning.”

Local meteorologists in Wyoming reported wind gusts of up 144 miles per hour in Wyoming on Wednesday which is the equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane.

Similar incidents occurred in Montana. In a social media post, the Montana Highway Patrol posted that three trailers rolled on Interstate 15 in Helena near the Lincoln exit that will not be recovered until Thursday morning.