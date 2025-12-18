Idaho police clear 11 separate semi rollovers along 2-mile stretch of I-15

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID – A stretch of Interstate 15 in Idaho was very busy for first responders on Tuesday.

Idaho State Police (ISP) stated in a press release that it responded to multiple crashes and vehicle rollovers along that interstate between mileposts 43 and 45.

Police say high sustained winds, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour, contributed to the overturning of several commercial vehicles in the area.

The ISP release citied “approximately 11 separate incidents were reported between 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Roadways were temporarily blocked as emergency crews worked to assist those involved and secure the scenes.”

Removal of the commercial vehicles was expected to continue through the night.