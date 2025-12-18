1 killed in Oregon crash involving semi

DERCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. – One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash in Oregon.

Oregon State Police (OSP) stated in a media release that it responded on Tuesday at 5:34 p.m., to the crash on Highway 97, near milepost 127, in Deschutes County.

OSP stated that its preliminary investigation indicated a southbound Chrysler Pacifica, operated by William Longhway Sargent, 79, of Bend, crossed into the northbound lanes for unknown reasons and sideswiped a northbound Landrover Range Rover, operated by John Bowman Browning III, 18, of Redmond, and a Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by Joseph Anthony Russo, 25, of Terrebonne, before striking a northbound Freightliner commercial motor vehilce and trailer, operated by Johnny Edward Jantzen Jr., 61, of Red Bluff, Calif. head-on.

OSP said Sargent was declared deceased at the scene, while Browning, Russo, Jantzen Jr. were reportedly uninjured.

The highway was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation.