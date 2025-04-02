Kenworth rig involved in fatal accident

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 97, near milepost 176, in Klamath County involving a Kenworth.
The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound Buick LeSabre, operated by Leif Taylor Celusta, 34, of Crescent, lost control, crossed into the southbound lane, and struck a southbound Kenworth commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Robert Emil Mewes, 58, of Madras.
Celusta was declared deceased at the scene. Mewes, the Kenworth operator, was reportedly uninjured
The highway was impacted for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation. Speed and roadway conditions are being considered primary causes of the crash.
OSP was assisted by Crescent Fire and ODOT. This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information is currently available.