CBP agents find $4M of cocaine in tractor-trailer at the I-35 checkpoint in Texas

By Bruce Guthrie -
Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents foiled an attempt to smuggle approximately 130 pounds of cocaine at the I-35 Checkpoint. (Courtesy of CBP)

LAREDO, Texas — Customs and Border Patrol reported another drug seizure in Texas.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents foiled an attempt to smuggle approximately 130 pounds of cocaine at the I-35 Checkpoint.

On March 29, at approximately 8:40 p.m., the CBP reports that Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 Checkpoint encountered a blue tractor trailer at the primary inspection lane. Border Patrol agent on primary received consent to proceed the vehicle through the Multi-Energy Portal (MEP) for further inspection. After physically inspecting the vehicle, utilizing a service canine, Border Patrol agents extracted 51 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 129.86 pounds (58.9 kg), with an estimated street value of $4.1M concealed within the vehicle.

The driver and contraband were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration to be charged accordingly.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

