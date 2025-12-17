TCA announces discounted carrier registration for Truckload 2026

WASHINGTON — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is now offering discounted registration rates for Truckload 2026.

“Our industry continues to be plagued by uncertainty,” TCA said. “At moments like this, access to education, peer insight, and meaningful connections is more essential than ever. The philosophy is simple. The more carriers in the room, the stronger the conversations, the better the solutions and the greater the value for everyone. That’s why TCA’s Officers have unanimously approved a reduced registration rate for all carriers, regardless of TCA member status, to attend TCA’s 2026 Annual Convention, taking place from Feb. 28 – March 3 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando.”

Encouraging New Carriers to Attend

TCA is now offering all carriers a flat $500 rate to register for the most valuable three days in truckload, according to a TCA press release.

“We hope this $399 discount encourages new carriers to check out the meeting and that it allows our longtime attendees to bring new team members and strengthen their involvement in TCA,” TCA said.

Stronger Through Collaboration

“TCA has always believed that a stronger industry is built through collaboration,” said Jim Ward, TCA president. “By offering a $500 carrier rate for Truckload 2026, we’re removing barriers and reinforcing a simple truth: when carriers come together to learn, compare notes, and support one another, it lifts the entire truckload community.”

Carriers who have already registered – be on the lookout for an email from TCA’s events team regarding the discounted rate.

Truckload 2026 features roundtable discussions, keynote speaker Jimmy Johnson, a performance by Sugar Ray and much more.