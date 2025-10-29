TheTrucker.com
Rock out with Sugar Ray at TCA 2026

By Dana Guthrie -
Get ready to rock at the 2026 TCA Annual Convention with this year's special musical guest, Sugar Ray. (Photo courtesy TCA)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to rock out with Sugar Ray at the 2026 TCA Annual Convention in Orlando, Fla. where high-impact business meets high-energy entertainment.

“The TCA Annual Convention is the premier event for truckload industry leaders, where business meets innovation and connections turn into opportunities,” TCA said. “Gain insights from expert speakers, explore innovations and network with hundreds of your peers who are shaping the future of trucking.”

Sugar Ray

“We’re turning up the volume with Sugar Ray,” TCA said. “Thanks to sponsor WEX, we’re capping off the industry’s best networking event with an exclusive, special live performance by the legendary Sugar Ray.

Beyond sales of 10 million records, four top 10 songs, over a billion streams, and millions of tickets sold, Sugar Ray—co-founded by Mark McGrath [vocals] and Rodney Sheppard [lead guitar]—embody the endless summer of popular music and culture.

“How many artists still pack amphitheaters a whole generation removed from their genesis,” TCA said. “How many acts can claim sharing the stage with The Rolling Stones, KISS, and Sex Pistols, collaborating with Run-DMC and being interpolated by Post Malone? Just Sugar Ray.”

Truckload 2026

As previously announced, NFL legend Jimmy Johnson will be the keynote speaker.

This year’s convention will be held in Orlando, Fla. on Feb. 28 – Mar. 3, 2026. Join members of every part of the trucking industry as they tackle challenges head-on, share solutions and shape the future of the industry. The convention is being sponsored by International.

Click here for more information and to register for TCA 2026.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

