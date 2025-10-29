ATA taps Greg Hodgen as new chairman

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The American Trucking Associations’ board of directors elected Greg Hodgen as its 81st Chairman.

“It is a tremendous honor to be the 81st Chairman of the American Trucking Associations,” Hodgen said. “Trucking is a noble profession, one that I love and am proud to have been a part of for the past three decades. As I step into this role, I carry with me the stories, challenges, and values that define our industry.”

Hodgen succeeds Dennis Dellinger, president & CEO of Cargo Transporters, as ATA Chairman

“Over the past several decades, Greg has built a highly successful career at Groendyke and has been instrumental in growing the company into one of the nation’s largest tank-truck carriers,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO Chris. “Along the way, he has lent his time, talent, and expertise to ATA, and our Federation is stronger because of his invaluable insights and inspiring leadership. ATA is fortunate to be able to add Greg to our distinguished list of accomplished chairmen, and I look forward to working with him on tackling a wide range of issues facing our industry, particularly the scourge of lawsuit abuse.”

Greg Hodgen

Hodgen is CEO of Groendyke Transport Inc. based in Enid, Okla.

“Greg has made countless contributions to our industry and our association, and he has earned his place as ATA chairman,” Dellinger said. “This unique position has the ability to shape the future of trucking, and with the growing number of challenges we face, steady, experienced leadership is needed now more than ever. With Greg at the helm, ATA will continue to prove its value proposition for our members and remain a strong voice for the millions of Americans our industry employs. The past year has been one of the most rewarding and memorable experiences of my career. I congratulate Greg as he takes on this new role and wish him all the best on his own exciting journey.”

Additional Appointments

In addition to Hodgen, the ATA also elected a number of additional leaders, including: