Changing the Game: Women In Trucking names top companies for women in 2025

ARLINGTON, Va. — Women In Trucking (WIT) is naming its picks for the “Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation”

“Redefining the Road” magazine, the official magazine of WIT, created the award in 2018 to support an element of WIT’s mission: to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry, according to Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, president and CEO of WIT.

“Earning a place on this distinguished list requires companies to embody the values and actions that define true commitment to attracting, retaining and engaging more skilled, qualified women as a core business strategy,” Everett said. “The qualification process to this list is rigorous: First, each nomination is carefully reviewed to ensure it meets a minimum threshold of qualifications, and then industry professionals cast their votes to determine the final honorees. Now in its eighth year, this recognition program generated more than 21,000 votes, underscoring the depth of engagement and industry-wide support to advancing women in the trucking industry.”

Redefining the Road

There are a number of characteristics that distinguish the companies recognized on this list, according to Brian Everett, publisher of Redefining the Road.

“These characteristics include corporate cultures that foster gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities.

The list is comprised of a diverse range of company types in the trucking marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. These companies will be recognized at the upcoming WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo Nov. 9-12 in Dallas, Texas. International Motors, formerly Navistar, is the sponsor of this year’s program.

The Elite 30

Companies generating the largest number of votes are named to the “Elite 30” of the 2025 Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation. The 2025 Elite 30 includes:

ArcBest.

Averitt.

Bennett Family of Companies.

C.H. Robinson.

Centerline Drivers.

Daimler Truck North America.

Dot Transportation Inc.

Estes Express Lines.

FedEx.

International.

Kenworth Truck Company.

Koch Companies.

Landstar.

Old Dominion Freight Line.

PACCAR Engine Company.

PACCAR Inc..

PACCAR Leasing Company.

PACCAR Parts.

Peach State Truck Centers.

Penske Transportation Solutions.

Peterbilt Motors Company.

Quality Carriers Inc.

Roehl Transport, Inc.

RXO.

Ryder System Inc.

Schneider.

Suburban Propane L.P.

UPS.

WM.

XPO Inc.

Overall 2025 Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation

4Refuel.

Aim Transportation Solutions.

Air Products.

America’s Service Line LLC.

Ancora Training.

Arrive Logistics.

Aurora Parts.

Bay and Bay Transportation.

Bob’s Discount Furniture.

Boyle Transportation.

Bridgestone Americas.

BRW.

Cargomatic Inc.

Carter Express Inc.

Certified Express Inc.

CJ Logistics America.

Clean Harbors.

ContainerPort Group.

Conversion Interactive Agency.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Day & Ross.

Del Ray Express.

Dupré Logistics.

Dynacraft, a PACCAR Company.

Echo Global Logistics.

Epes Transport System LLC

Erb Transport Limited.

Excargo Services Inc.

Fleetworthy.

Fontaine Fifth Wheel – a Marmon | Berkshire Hathaway Company.

F|Staff, Garner Trucking Inc.

Giltner Logistics.

GLT Logistics.

Halvor Lines Inc.

Interstate Billing Service.

ISAAC Instruments.

J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc.

JX Truck Center.

Leonard’s Express.

LGT Transport.

Marathon Petroleum Company.

Marten Transport.

May Trucking Company.

Mckinney Trailers.

McLeod Software.

MOTOR Information Systems.

New West Truck Centres.

Orica.

Palmer Trucks Inc.

PepsiCo North America.

R.E. Garrison Trucking Inc.

Reliance Partners.

S-2international LLC.

Savage.

Southeastern Freight Lines.

Southwest International Trucks.

Spot Freight Inc.

Standard Logistics.

Sun State International.

Sunset Transportation.

SWTO LLC.

TA Dedicated.

The Evans Network of Companies.

The Musket Transport Ltd.

The Pete Store.

Total Transportation of MS LLC.

TRAC Intermodal.

TRAFFIX.

Trane Technologies.

Transflo.

Trimac Transportation.

Tri-National Inc.

Trinity Logistics.

Truckstop.

Tucker Freight Lines.

U.S. Xpress.

USAL.

Vanguard Truck Centers.

Venture Logistics.

Volvo Group North America.

Werner Enterprises.

YMX Logistics.