Truck driver labor market under growing strain, report says

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Conversion Interactive Agency and People. Data. Analytics. (PDA) are their Q3 2025 Driver Recruiting & Retention Data Download Report, highlighting a truck driver labor market under growing strain from demographic shifts, regulatory change and evolving driver expectations.

This quarter’s data paints a clear picture: competition for qualified drivers continues to intensify. With the average driver age now 58 and more than 100,000 drug and alcohol violations reported in the past 20 months, retirements and compliance concerns are shrinking the available workforce. Meanwhile, new federal actions restricting non-domiciled CDL renewals will tighten supply even further.

How AI Impacts Trucking

AI is also reshaping how drivers look for jobs. Job-seeking activity is beginning to move from traditional search to AI-driven tools and platforms. Nearly 60% of online searches now end without a click, and GPT-powered job searches have already reached 2% of total activity—projected to hit 10% by year-end.

“As AI becomes the front door for job discovery, carriers must rethink visibility,” said Brian Johnston, president of Conversion Interactive Agency. “Recruiting now requires not just SEO, but GPTO, optimizing for how AI finds and summarizes your employer brand. When your content is structured for both people and machines, your jobs reach the right drivers faster.”

Not only does AI create a shift in how drivers are searching for jobs, but AI-powered recruiting technology is also changing the game for how fleets are recruiting. “The AI Agents inside our Lead Assist platform are seeing a 70% qualified driver to recruiter connect rate, significantly outperforming traditional recruiters,” added Johnston.

Driver Motivations

The Q3 data also reveals a major change in driver motivation: home time has overtaken pay as the top reason drivers search for new jobs. More than half of active job seekers ranked home time as their primary motivator, and 61% said they would accept lower pay for more frequent home time.

“Drivers are making lifestyle-based decisions,” said Scott Dismuke, vice president of operations at PDA. “Carriers that align routes and schedules with drivers’ personal priorities are the ones winning long-term retention.”

Equipment reliability has also overtaken miles and scheduling as the top source of driver frustration. PDA’s analysis found that equipment and operations issues made up nearly half of all voluntary quits.

“Drivers interpret reliable equipment and responsive communication as signs of respect,” Dismuke said. “The fleets that focus on operational consistency, not just compensation, are keeping their seats filled.”

Between a shrinking driver pool, rising turnover, and emerging AI-driven recruiting channels, the report concludes that adaptability is the new advantage. Fleets investing in technology, process efficiency and stronger communication frameworks are seeing measurable improvements in both recruiting and retention.