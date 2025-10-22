Groups file suit against FMSCA over non-domiciled CDL regulations

WASHINGTON — A lawsuit is being filed over the Federal Motor Carrier Association’s (FMCSA) interim final rule “Restoring Integrity to the Issuance of Non-Domiciled Commercial Drivers Licenses.”

Filed by petitioners Jorge Rivera Lujan, Aleksei Semenovskii, the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO (AFSCME) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the suit is asking for a petition of review on the rule.

Certificates of service regarding the suit were sent to Greg Zerzan, general counsel for the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), Jesse Elison, office of the chief counsel for FMCSA and Pam Bondi, U.S. Attorney General on Oct. 20.

In September, USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy announced emergency actions to drastically restrict who is eligible for a non-domiciled commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) and commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs).

According to the Public Citizen Litigation Group, Duffy’s actions bar asylum seekers, refugees and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients who have work authorization from holding CDLs based on their immigration status.

“These licenses are necessary for truck drivers, bus drivers and delivery drivers, among others,” the group said.

Small Business in Transportation Coalition (SBTC)

The SBTC is calling the suit a “war on highway safety.”

“I am recommending to the SBTC Board that we file an AMICUS brief in support of the department,” said James Lamb, executive director, SBTC. “This must not stand. We will get behind you, [Sec. Duffy], and fight this blatant attack on highway safety and the rights of American truckers and citizens to equal protection of the law.”

American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO (AFSCME)

“The AFL-CIO (AFSCME) is a national labor organization and unincorporated membership association,” the suit said. “It is the largest trade union of public employees in the United States, with around 1.4 million members organized into approximately 3,400 local unions, 58 councils and other affiliates, including retiree councils and chapters, in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. AFSCME, through its affiliates and constituent local unions, represents the interests of its members, including members with non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses. AFSCME is a nonprofit organization, has no parent corporation, and no publicly traded corporation has an ownership interest in it of any kind.”

American Federation of Teachers (AFT)

Petitioner American Federation of Teachers (AFT) is a membership organization representing 1.8 million pre-K through 12th-grade teachers, early childhood educators, paraprofessionals, and other school-related personnel; higher education faculty and professional staff; federal, state, and local government employees; and nurses and other healthcare professionals. AFT represents the interests of its members, including members with non-domiciled driver’s licenses. AFT is a non-profit, non-stock corporation. It has no parent corporation, and no publicly traded corporation has an ownership interest in it of any kind, according to court documents.

Emergency Action on Non-Domiciled CDLs

When Duffy announced the new regulations, he backed his reasoning due to a FMCSA audit.

“What our team has discovered should disturb and anger every American,” Duffy said. “Licenses to operate a massive, 80,000-pound truck are being issued to dangerous foreign drivers – often times illegally. This is a direct threat to the safety of every family on the road, and I won’t stand for it. Today’s actions will prevent unsafe foreign drivers from renewing their license and hold states accountable to immediately invalidate improperly issued licenses.”

The rule, which was put in place immediately comes in response to an ongoing nationwide audit by FMCSA and a recent series of horrific, fatal crashes caused by non-domiciled drivers.

Audit Results

“The audit has uncovered both a catastrophic pattern of states issuing licenses illegally to foreign drivers, as well as the fact that even if the current regulatory framework is followed, it can fail,” USDOT said. “The confluence of these two factors have created an imminent hazard on America’s roadways that must be fixed.”

Moving forward, non-citizens will not be eligible for a non-domiciled CDL unless they meet a much stricter set of rules, including an employment-based visa and undergoing a mandatory federal immigration status check using the SAVE system.

A one-pager on the emergency actions can be found here.

According to an USDOT press release, FMCSA’s nationwide audit non-domiciled CDLs uncovered systemic non-compliance across several states, the worst and most egregious in California. Due to weak oversight, insufficient training and programming errors, the agency found a large number of non-domiciled CDLs were issued to:

Drivers who were ineligible.

Drivers whose licenses were valid long after their lawful presence in the U.S. expired.