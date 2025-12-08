3 killed, including child, in New Jersey crash

MERCER COUNTY, NJ — Several media outlets including WCAU NBC10 are reporting that three people, including a child, were killed after a tractor-trailer crashed into an SUV parked on the side of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Sunday citing police sources.

New Jersey State Police said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at milepost 64.6 in East Windsor Township.

An SUV was reportedly parked on the right side of the Turnpike when a tractor-trailer operated Dmitriy I. Kara, 33, from Philadelphia, crossed into the right shoulder and then crashed into the SUV,

Elin Waithe, 44, Quacy Waithe, 47 and one child, all from Bloomfield, were killed in the crash, police said.

Elin Waithe was outside the parked car on the right shoulder, while Quacy and the child were inside the car at the time of the crash, police said.

A second child was also sitting in the SUV’s backseat at the time of the crash, but their injury status is unknown at this time.

Kara was treated for minor injuries at the hospital, police said.