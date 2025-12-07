Utah mayor killed in crash involving semi truck

GREEN RIVER, Utah — A mayor from a small Utah town has died in a head-on crash with a semi truck, as reported by KTVX in Salt Lake City.

The crash reportedly occurred near Green River on Friday.

Utah’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the deceased as a 40-year-old man, the city of Green River posted on social media about the loss of Mayor Ren Hatt in the accident.

“Our community is heartbroken today,” the city’s Facebook post read.

“We are saddened to share that Mayor Hatt, Ren, was involved in a fatal crash late last night on Highway 6 east of Green River. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a semi truck drifted into the eastbound lane and struck his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. Mayor Hatt loved this community deeply, and he served it with honesty, kindness, and unwavering commitment. We are grieving alongside his family, friends, and all who knew him. We will share more information when it becomes appropriate. For now, we ask everyone to hold his family in their thoughts during this difficult time.”