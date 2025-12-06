Good Greek Moving & Storage partners with Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Good Greek Moving & Storage is partnering with the Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL.

The collaboration coincides with Good Greek’s upcoming Las Vegas branch opening and builds on its recently announced role as the official movers of the UNLV Rebels.

“Partnering with the Golden Knights, an organization that represents resilience, loyalty, and community pride, is a true honor,” said Spero Georgedakis, founder, CEO of Good Greek. “Already trusted by the vast majority of Florida’s top sports teams, we’re proud to now bring that same level of care and professionalism to Las Vegas, supporting a team and community built on passion and perseverance.”

Vegas Golden Knights

“We are excited to welcome Good Greek to the Golden Knights family,” said John Penhollow, president of business operations of the Vegas Golden Knights. “Their reputation for excellence and reliability aligns with our commitment to always advance both on and off the ice.”

As part of the agreement, Good Greek will provide trusted logistics and operations support throughout the 2025–26 NHL campaign, drawing on decades of experience supporting championship organizations across the country.

“The partnership also reflects Good Greek’s ongoing commitment to community engagement within every market it serves,” Good Greek said. “From their inaugural season, the Golden Knights became a symbol of unity for Las Vegas, rallying the city in difficult times and establishing a culture of pride that continues to define the franchise. That legacy of resilience aligns closely with Good Greek’s own mission of service and trust.”

Good Greek and the Golden Knights will also launch fan activations and community initiatives tied to the company’s Las Vegas expansion, creating programs that reflect the energy of Las Vegas and a shared pursuit of championship excellence.