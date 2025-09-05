TheTrucker.com
Business

Viva Las Vegas: Good Greek named Official Movers of UNLV Athletics

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Viva Las Vegas: Good Greek named Official Movers of UNLV Athletics
Reading Time: 2 minutes
Viva Las Vegas: Good Greek named Official Movers of UNLV Athletics
Good Greek Moving & Storage announces expansion into Las Vegas as Official Movers of UNLV Athletics, adding another big name to its already packed roster. (Photo courtesy Good Greek)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Good Greek Moving & Storage is expanding into the Las Vegas market as the newly appointed Official Movers of UNLV Athletics.

“We’re immensely proud to join the UNLV family and support their athletic teams,” said Spero Georgedakis, founder, CEO of Good Greek. “This isn’t just an expansion; it’s a fulfillment of our mission to deliver excellence and foster strong community relationships. We look forward to serving Las Vegas with the same integrity and dedication that elevated us as the movers of choice for champions across the country.”

Landmark Partnership

“This marks a monumental step in our strategic growth, bringing our legendary service and total relocation solutions to Nevada,” Good Greek said.

The landmark partnership underscores Good Greek’s “unwavering commitment to supporting top-tier universities and athletic programs across the nation.” With its Las Vegas location poised to launch soon, the company is eager to deliver its exceptional services and core values, faith, honor, strength and courage, to Las Vegas families, businesses and athletes.

Joining the UNLV family

“We are excited to welcome Good Greek to the UNLV family,” said said Dan Dolby, general manager of UNLV Sports Properties. “The values of Spero and his company align with the direction of our athletic department. Their support of our student-athletes will be world-class, and our fans will be able to engage with their brand. Thanks to the entire Good Greek team for elevating UNLV Athletics.”

Good Greek already serves as the Official Movers for numerous elite professional and collegiate organizations, including the Miami HEAT, Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, University of Miami, University of Florida and more than 15 other prominent athletic partners.

“The expansion into Las Vegas marks the start of an exciting new era for Good Greek, with additional groundbreaking partnerships and major announcements on the horizon,” the company said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE