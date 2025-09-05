Viva Las Vegas: Good Greek named Official Movers of UNLV Athletics

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Good Greek Moving & Storage is expanding into the Las Vegas market as the newly appointed Official Movers of UNLV Athletics.

“We’re immensely proud to join the UNLV family and support their athletic teams,” said Spero Georgedakis, founder, CEO of Good Greek. “This isn’t just an expansion; it’s a fulfillment of our mission to deliver excellence and foster strong community relationships. We look forward to serving Las Vegas with the same integrity and dedication that elevated us as the movers of choice for champions across the country.”

Landmark Partnership

“This marks a monumental step in our strategic growth, bringing our legendary service and total relocation solutions to Nevada,” Good Greek said.

The landmark partnership underscores Good Greek’s “unwavering commitment to supporting top-tier universities and athletic programs across the nation.” With its Las Vegas location poised to launch soon, the company is eager to deliver its exceptional services and core values, faith, honor, strength and courage, to Las Vegas families, businesses and athletes.

Joining the UNLV family

“We are excited to welcome Good Greek to the UNLV family,” said said Dan Dolby, general manager of UNLV Sports Properties. “The values of Spero and his company align with the direction of our athletic department. Their support of our student-athletes will be world-class, and our fans will be able to engage with their brand. Thanks to the entire Good Greek team for elevating UNLV Athletics.”

Good Greek already serves as the Official Movers for numerous elite professional and collegiate organizations, including the Miami HEAT, Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, University of Miami, University of Florida and more than 15 other prominent athletic partners.

“The expansion into Las Vegas marks the start of an exciting new era for Good Greek, with additional groundbreaking partnerships and major announcements on the horizon,” the company said.