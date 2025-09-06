Big rig hauling lithium-ion batteries crashes on I-40 in Tennessee

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement authorities in Tennessee were busy on Thursday afternoon after an 18-wheeler hauling a 74,000 pound lithium-ion battery was involved in a crash at mile marker 119.

Henderson County Fire and EMA responded, as well as a crew from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Clean up crews had to wait on the company that made the battery to arrive to determine when it was safe to move, according to a TV news report.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also responded to the crash site with drones.

“We had two TBI special agents on the scene using drones to monitor their heat signatures,” the agency posted on its Facebook page. “While this isn’t a typical scene for TBI to work, we were happy to assist our partners with this unique situation.”

Drones with infrared technology were also inbound to monitor the temperature of the battery from a safe distance. Back at exit 108, eastbound traffic was backed up an estimated five miles due to the closure, WBBJ news reported.