Semi hits traffic control vehicle on I-15 in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that occurred early Wednesday morning on northbound I-15 near milepost 73.

According to and ISP press release, at about 2:30 a.m., a semi-tractor and trailer struck a stationary traffic control vehicle equipped with a crash attenuator. Police say the collision tore open the trailer wall, spilled cargo onto the roadway, and heavily damaged the traffic control truck.

Due to damage and the condition of the load, the right northbound lane of I-15 and the Exit 73 off-ramp was closed for an extended period of time.

Authorities say this was the second traffic-control vehicle struck at the same spot in less than 24 hours. One was hit Tuesday, with the second one struck overnight Wednesday morning.

ISP is urging drivers to “slow down, pay attention, and be prepared for diversions in work zones,” according to its press release.