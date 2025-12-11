Haulin’ 4 Hunger: Advantage Truck Group delivers holiday meals

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — From December 11–23, Advantage Truck Group (ATG) is teaming up with its employees, customers and business partners to deliver thousands of meals to food pantry organizations across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, continuing its year-round effort to fight food insecurity in its local communities through its Haulin’ 4 Hunger program.

Since its inception in 2012, Haulin’ 4 Hunger has provided over 98,000 meals and counting to help those in need.

“At ATG, we are committed to fighting food insecurity in our communities through our Haulin’ 4 Hunger program,” said Kevin G. Holmes, president, CEO, ATG. “Haulin’ 4 Hunger was built around the idea of coming together to give back, and we are grateful to our dedicated team members and partners who support us in this important mission.

Caravan of Caring

On Dec. 11, ATG employees, customers and business partners will lead two caravans of trucks to hand-deliver 4,400 meals of fresh turkey with all the trimmings to eight food pantry organizations in Worcester and other Central Massachusetts communities. The annual Haulin’ 4 Hunger donation of fresh turkey meals will be made to Boys & Girls Club of Worcester, Friendly House, Jeremiah’s Inn, Marlborough Community Cupboard, South Worcester Neighborhood Center, St. Anne’s Human Services, Veterans Inc. and Westborough Food Pantry.

From December 12–23, ATG will deliver thousands of non-perishable meals as it makes its fourth-quarter Haulin’ 4 Hunger donation to six community food pantry organizations near ATG dealerships in Southeastern and Western Massachusetts, and in New Hampshire and Vermont. Non-perishable meals of canned chicken, Ramen noodles, stuffing, canned peas and a dessert will be donated to Lancaster Food Pantry, LISTEN Food Pantry, Our Community Table, Our Place Drop-In Center, Our Daily Bread and Seabrook Food Pantry. This year, ATG will distribute over 12,000 non-perishable meals through its quarterly Haulin’ 4 Hunger donations.

Combating Food Insecurity

Now in its 13th year, Haulin’ 4 Hunger continues to grow. This past June, ATG expanded its fresh meal donations into New Hampshire, delivering the first of what will be an annual donation to a local food pantry near its Manchester location.

“The holidays are particularly challenging for those who are unsure where they will get their next meal,” said Sarah Harrington, director of marketing, ATG. “Continued support from our Haulin’ 4 Hunger donations makes a meaningful difference for local food pantries and the people they support.”

Together with its employees and business partners, including Global Partners, Dennis K. Burke, UniBank, Cummins, G. Lopes Construction, Railers HC and SelecTrucks of New England, ATG aims to continue to provide more meals to people facing hunger in its communities, according to a company press release.