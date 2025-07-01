Advantage Truck Group’s ‘Haulin’ 4 Hunger’ expands donations

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Advantage Truck Group’s (ATG) Haulin’ 4 Hunger program is expanding its donations of fresh meals to New Hampshire, making the first of what will be an annual donation to local food pantry organizations as part of its year-round effort to fight food insecurity in its communities.

“Donations like Haulin’ 4 Hunger make a real difference for our community members accessing our pantry,” said Maria Devlin, Families in Transition president, CEO. “Each month, we provide groceries to over 1,300 families and see around 75 individuals experiencing homelessness—many of whom rely on ready-made meals as a crucial source of nourishment. These food options offer immediate relief without the need for preparation or kitchen access, meeting people where they are. In a time of rising costs, growing need and shrinking resources, every contribution helps us provide stability, dignity and hope. We’re deeply grateful for this support—it’s more vital than ever.”

Giving Back

On June 26, employees at ATG in Manchester delivered 600 “breakfast bundle” meals of egg, sausage and cheese breakfast sandwiches, fresh potatoes and fruit, English muffins, cereal and peanut butter to Families in Transition in Manchester. The day prior, ATG hosted a meal-packing event at its Manchester facility where dozens of employees came together to bundle and package the fresh meals.

The donation comes at a time when an estimated one in 10 people in New Hampshire, including one in seven children, experience food insecurity.

Haulin’ 4 Hunger

“We are excited to expand Haulin’ 4 Hunger’s fresh meal donation program to help more people in New Hampshire facing food insecurity have access to fresh food,” said Kevin G. Holmes ATG president, CEO. “Haulin’ 4 Hunger was built around the idea of coming together to give back to our communities, and we are grateful to our employees, customers and business partners for their continued support.”

Haulin’ 4 Hunger also makes annual donations of fresh holiday meals each December to organizations near ATG’s Shrewsbury, Mass. dealership and quarterly donations of nonperishable meals to pantries near ATG locations in:

Raynham and Westfield, Mass.

Lancaster, Lebanon and Seabrook, N.H.

Westminster, Vt.

This year, Haulin’ 4 Hunger will reach over 98,000 meals donated since 2012.

“It’s been impactful to witness the excitement of our employees as they participate in our efforts to help those facing hunger,” said Sarah Harrington ATG integrated marketing program manager . “Donations to pantries typically go down in summer, yet demand remains high – especially for children who rely on school meals. Regular, ongoing donations make a significant difference to the pantries we support.”

Together with support from its employees and business partners, including Global Partners, Dennis K. Burke, UniBank, Cummins, G. Lopes Construction, Railers HC and SelecTrucks of New England, ATG aims to continue to provide more meals to people facing hunger in its communities.