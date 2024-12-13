ATG takes the wheel to combat food insecurity with its Haulin’ 4 Hunger initiative

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — From December 12-23, Advantage Truck Group (ATG) will deliver thousands of meals to 15 food pantry organizations across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont as it continues its year-round effort to fight food insecurity in its local communities through its Haulin’ 4 Hunger donations.

“We’re grateful to our employees, customers and business partners for their continued commitment to helping people experiencing food insecurity,” said Kevin G. Holmes, ATG president and CEO. “Their support reflects the power of coming together to do good in our communities,” .

According to a company press release, since its inception in 2012, ATG’s Haulin’ 4 Hunger program has provided over 80,000 meals and counting to help those in need.

On December 12, ATG employees, customers and business partners will lead two caravans of trucks to hand-deliver 4,400 meals of fresh turkey with all the trimmings to eight food pantry organizations in Worcester and other Central Massachusetts communities. The annual Haulin’ 4 Hunger donation of fresh turkey meals will be made to Boys & Girls Club of Worcester, Friendly House, Jeremiah’s Inn, Marlborough Community Cupboard, South Worcester Neighborhood Center, St. Anne’s Human Services, Veterans Inc. and Westborough Food Pantry.

From December 13-23, ATG will deliver nearly 3,000 nonperishable meals as it makes its fourth-quarter Haulin’ 4 Hunger donation to seven community food pantry organizations near ATG dealerships in Southeastern and Western Massachusetts, and in New Hampshire and Vermont. Non-perishable meals of canned chicken, Ramen Noodles, stuffing, canned peas and a dessert will be donated to Families in Transition, Lancaster Food Pantry, LISTEN Food Pantry, Our Community Table, Our Place Drop-In Center, Raynham Food Basket and Seabrook Food Pantry. With this donation, ATG will reach over 12,000 non-perishable meals donated through Haulin’ 4 Hunger this year.

“It’s important for every family to have the opportunity to share meals together, especially during the holidays. Haulin’ 4 Hunger is about giving the gift of meals and making a meaningful impact for those struggling to put food on their table,” said Sarah Harrington, ATG Integrated marketing program manager.

With ongoing support from ATG employees and business partners, including Cummins, Dennis K. Burke, G. Lopes Construction, Global Partners, SelecTrucks of New England, UniBank and Worcester Railers HC, ATG aims to continue to expand its efforts to provide more meals to people facing hunger, according to the release.