Stephanie Schmidt takes the helm as J. J. Keller's new vice president of client service

By Dana Guthrie
Stephanie Schmidt takes the helm as J. J. Keller’s new vice president of client service
J. J. Keller announces Stephanie Schmidt as new vice president of client service. (Photo courtesy JJ Keller)

NEENAH, Wis. – J. J. Keller & Associates has appointed Stephanie Schmidt as the company’s new vice president of client service, effective Jan. 1, 2025, succeeding Kari DuBois, who is retiring.

“We are so happy to welcome Stephanie to this critical leadership position,” said Shaun Gunderson, executive vice president of managed services. “Her extensive knowledge and insights gained from her tenure at J. J. Keller will be invaluable in shaping our long-term strategies and ensuring that Managed Services continues to meet and exceed our clients’ needs.”

According to a company press release, with nearly 18 years of experience at J. J. Keller, Schmidt has played pivotal roles in account management and service operations. Her expertise in delivering timely, high-quality compliance solutions has been instrumental in the success of J. J. Keller’s Managed Services. Previously serving as the Senior Director of Service Operations, Schmidt has consistently demonstrated her commitment to operational excellence, quality and client satisfaction.

Schmidt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Marketing from Marian University in Wisconsin and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

