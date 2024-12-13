TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

Crowley honored as Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by Women in Trucking Association 

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   Crowley honored as Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by Women in Trucking Association 
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Crowley honored as Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by Women in Trucking Association 
Crowley recognized as leader in women's employment in transportation. (Photo courtesy Crowley)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.   Crowley has been recognized as a Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation by Women in Trucking Association’s official magazine, Redefining the Road, for the fourth consecutive year.  

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized for our progress and commitment to supporting the progression of women at Crowley through career development programs and benefits that lead to their advancing roles that also propel Crowley as a business,” said Megan Davidson, Crowley chief people officer. “We continue to build and grow investments in education, professional development and programs such as employee resource groups that provide platforms for success.”   

According to a company press release, the recognition underscores Crowley’s sustained commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace that empowers team members by offering competitive compensation and benefits and emphasizing professional development and career advancement opportunities. Through its employee-led business resource groups like Women Empowered, which supports female team members by providing a platform for growth, sharing and collaboration, Crowley helps employees enhance their career and impact on the industry.  

Crowley was also recently recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Top Company to Work For and a Top Company to Work For in Logistics and Transportation and the National Diversity Council as a Top Employer for Latino Leaders. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE