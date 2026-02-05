Logistics Plus earns Great Place to Work certification for 9th consecutive year

ERIE, Penn. — Logistics Plus has been certified by Great Place to Work for the ninth year in a row.

“This coming year, Logistics Plus begins our 30th year,” said Jim Berlin, founder, CEO of Logistics Plus. “When we started LP in 1996, it was just a handful of people and a lot of hope. We grew. We stumbled. We learned. We adapted. No grand plan. No big investor. Just energy, ideas, and a belief that if we worked harder, cared more and kept showing up, good things would happen — a true passion for excellence. As always, our people are the key to our success.”

The award is based almost entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Logistics Plus. This year, 91% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 34 points higher than the average U.S. company, and 3 points higher than the composite average of the top 100 best companies in America

Logistics Plus Survey Results

Over 94% of employees say they are treated fairly regardless of their race, gender, or sexual orientation.

94% rate the service that Logistics Plus provides as “excellent.”

93% say they are proud to tell others they work here.

92% say management is competent at running the business.

91% feel good about the ways Logistics Plus contributes to the community.

Great Place To Work Certification

According to a company press release, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work.

She emphasizes that certification is the sole official recognition earned through real-time employee feedback on their company culture.

“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Logistics Plus stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees,” Lewis-Kulin said.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.