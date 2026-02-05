Your next pit stop: See which truck stops made the 2026 Top 100 list by Trucker Path

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Trucker Path is announcing their annual ranking of chain and independent truck stops.

“We are proud to showcase the nation’s top facilities for truck drivers,” said Chris Oliver, CMO, Trucker Path. “This year, we are also naming the truck stops that have been selected by the Trucker Path community as one of the nation’s Top 100 annually for each of the past five years. That significant achievement, and the recognition for all winners, means their customers can count on these truck stops to help make truckers’ lives on the road easier.”

The 2026 winners stood out for their range of offerings and their dedication to customer service among the more than 9,000 truck stops and about 10,000 additional fueling locations on the Trucker Path app.

The nation’s top truck stops were chosen by over 1 million drivers using the Trucker Path app. For its annual Top Truck Stops rankings, Trucker Path gathered in-app ratings and reviews over the past 12 months to determine the Top 100 facilities nationwide.

The Top 5 lists include the chain and independent locations with the highest ratings in their respective categories. The Top 10 list includes both chain and independent locations.

Top 5 Chain Truck Stops For 2026

1st Place – Toot ‘n Totum #105, Stratford, Texas.

2nd Place – Rutter’s #85, Bedford, Penn.

3rd Place – Kwik Star #1276, South Beloit, Ill.

4th Place – Love’s Travel Stop # 581, Salina, Utah.

5th Place – Truck Stop Sunoco, Grantsville, Md.

“Toot’n Totum has been serving travelers for 75 years and this honor belongs to our team members in Stratford and at all of our truck stop locations who show up every day committed to taking care of the drivers who keep America moving,” said Andrew Mitchell, Toot’n Totum CEO. “Being named a Top Truck Stop Chain—alongside our Stratford location earning the number one spot in the country—is recognition that our teams earn one driver at a time, one stop at a time. We couldn’t be more proud of them.

“To the truckers who voted for us—thank you for trusting us with your stops,” Mitchell said. “Professional drivers are the backbone of our economy, and serving them well is something our team takes personally. We’re grateful to every driver who took the time to share their experience, and we’re honored that the Trucker Path community has recognized Toot’n Totum as a place where they’re valued.”

Top 5 Independent Truck Stops For 2026

1st Place – Stone’s Truck Stop, Watertown, S.D.

2nd Place – Rainbow Trucker’s Lounge, West Wendover, Nev.

3rd Place – Dysarts Truckstop, Bangor, Maine.

4th Place – Abbyland Travel Center, Curtiss, Wis.

5th Place – Compass Travel Center, DeMotte, Ind.

“This honor is especially meaningful to us because it reflects the opinion of the drivers we serve every day,” said Darin Whitlock, store manager at Stone’s Truck Stop. “I’m incredibly proud of our team for the high level of care and service they demonstrate every day by maintaining a clean and welcoming facility. We strive to offer the services that the trucking community values, including fuel, a café, prepared meals and beverages, showers and laundry facilities. We’re grateful to Trucker Path and to every driver who took the time to vote.”

Overall Top 10 Truck Stops for 2026

1st Place – Toot ‘n Totum #105, Stratford, Texas.

2nd Place – Rutter’s #85, Bedford, Penn.

3rd Place – Kwik Star #1276, South Beloit, Ill.

4th Place – Love’s Travel Stop # 581, Salina, Utah

5th Place – Truck Stop Sunoco, Grantsville, Md.

6th Place – Stone’s Truck Stop, Watertown, S.D.

7th Place – Kwik Trip # 1212, Worthington, Minn.

8th Place – Sheetz Buckhorn #769, Bloomsburg, Penn.

9th Place – Rainbow Trucker’s Lounge, West Wendover, Nev.

10th Place – Kwik Star #589, Marion, Ind.

2026 Sustained Excellence Award

For 2026, a Sustained Excellence Award was also presented to truck stops who have been on the Top 100 list for the past five years, including:

Loves Travel Stop #795, Madras, Ore.

Kwik Trip #603, Wilson, Wis.

“Drivers across the nation can look for Trucker Path Top 100 Truck Stops, which display a window decal honoring the locations for their place in the annual ranking,” Trucker Path said.

A complete list of the 2026 Trucker Path Top 100 Truck Stops is available.