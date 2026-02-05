TheTrucker.com
Roadmasters partners with JOTO PR Disruptors to drive economic opportunity through CDL training

By Dana Guthrie -
JOTO PR Disruptors is partnering with Roadmaster Drivers School to amplify its mission of expanding economic opportunities through modernized facilities, hands-on training and direct career pathways in the trucking industry.

TAMPA, Fla. — Roadmaster Drivers School is partnering with JOTO PR Disruptors to help create more job opportunities via CDL Training.

“As the U.S. faces a persistent need for skilled professional drivers, Roadmaster Drivers School is leading the charge in workforce development, creating direct pathways to stable, high-paying careers in the trucking industry,” Roadmaster said. “With recent multi-million dollar investments in renovated training facilities in states like Mississippi and Georgia, Roadmaster is modernizing CDL education and expanding economic opportunity.”

JOTO PR Disruptors

According to a joint press release, JOTO PR Disruptors signed Roadmaster because its mission to empower individuals with practical, high-value career skills aligns perfectly with the agency’s Anti-PR philosophy of championing organizations with proven, life-changing solutions. Roadmaster isn’t just offering a license; it provides a comprehensive support system that includes financial assistance and direct job placement.

“Roadmaster is fundamentally changing the financial trajectory for families by providing a direct route to the middle class,” said Karla Jo Helms, chief evangelist and anti-PR strategist, JOTO. “They’ve built a model that dismantles the barriers to entry and equips people with the skills for a secure career in about a month. That’s not just training; it’s economic empowerment in action.”

JOTO and Roadmaster Partnership

“The partnership leverages JOTO’s Anti-PR strategy to amplify Roadmaster’s leadership in vocational training and workforce development,” the release said. “The campaign highlights how Roadmaster’s hands-on, modern approach prepares graduates for the real-world demands of the trucking industry, building a pipeline of road-ready drivers for America’s supply chain.”

According to the release, with the trucking industry offering competitive wages well above the median household income in many states, Roadmaster’s ELDT-compliant program provides a tangible alternative to traditional career paths that require extensive time and investment. By pre-qualifying students with hiring carriers, Roadmaster ensures a seamless transition from training to employment.

High Quality Training for Essential Careers

“The conversation about the labor shortage often misses the most obvious solution: accessible, high-quality training for essential careers,” Helms said. “Roadmaster is proving that when you invest in people and give them a clear path to success, you strengthen the entire economy. They are not just filling truck seats; they are building a stronger, more resilient workforce, one driver at a time.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

