Roadmaster invests in renovations, expanded truck driver training at campuses in Georgia, Mississippi

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Roadmaster Drivers School (RDS) is kicking off 2026 with major improvements at two of its campuses.

Renovated campus in Jackson, Mississippi

On Jan. 6, RDS unveiled a $1.5 million renovation of its Jackson, Mississippi, training facility. The upgraded campus features completely resurfaced CDL training, testing areas and upgraded instructional spaces.

“A career in truck driving offers a real chance for economic stability,” said Brad Ball, president of RDS. “This investment isn’t just about upgrading a facility; it’s about expanding opportunity and building a stronger future for Mississippians.”

Roadmaster plans to deeply integrate into the local fabric through workforce development relationships, engagement with chambers of commerce and collaborations with regional employers. This community-focused strategy ensures that training efforts are directly aligned with industry needs, creating a powerful synergy between education and employment.

Additional resources at the Mississippi school include dedicated support from experienced instructors who are committed to student success. By preparing graduates for careers as entry-level commercial drivers and equipping them to meet rigorous employer standards, RDS says, it is setting up a new benchmark for vocational training in the state.

“Our goal is to introduce residents to trucking careers, highlight training opportunities and build relationships that connect graduates with hiring carriers,” Ball said. “This investment reflects our long-term commitment to Jackson and to strengthening Mississippi’s workforce.”

According to the American Trucking Associations’ trends report, trucking offers competitive wages compared to other professions that don’t require a college degree. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual average wage of a truck driver is $67,078.44 ($1,289.97 weekly), compared to Mississippi’s median household income of just over $48,000.

According to a statement released by RDS, the demand for qualified truck drivers is not just a national trend; it’s a local imperative. Mississippi’s central location makes it a crucial hub in America’s supply chain, yet its workforce has been unable to fully capitalize on this advantage.

RDS’s newly renovated Jackson facility is designed to bridge that gap, equipping residents with the skills to secure high-demand jobs that are essential for economic growth. This isn’t just about filling seats in trucks; it’s about fundamentally changing the financial trajectory for families across the state.

Direct route to a better life

In addition to providing training, RDS is working to provide a support system for students in underserved communities. This includes:

Targeted Financial Assistance: RDS offers in-house financing for those who qualify and works with students eligible for WIOA and Vocational Rehabilitation programs. The school is also eligible for veterans’ education benefits and works with carriers who may offer up to 100% tuition reimbursement after graduation while working for the carrier.

Career Placement: The program is designed for focus and effectiveness. Students receive job placement assistance and pre-qualification with hiring carriers early in their training, teeing up a seamless transition from training to the road in about a month.

Hands-On, Modern Training: The curriculum is ELDT-compliant and focuses on practical, hands-on experience with modern equipment. This approach builds the confidence and competence needed to meet and exceed employer hiring standards from day one.

“Roadmaster works to reduce barriers by offering flexible financing options to qualified individuals and providing a clear path to employment in about a month,” Ball said. “Our hands-on training structure helps students build confidence, even if they have limited prior exposure to commercial driving.”

New Atlanta training facility

On Jan. 12, 2026, RDS announced a $1.1 million investment in its relocated and fully renovated training facility in Atlanta.

“Roadmaster is focused on making CDL training more accessible and appealing to younger adults by highlighting fast entry into a stable career, modern training equipment and strong earning potential,” Ball said. “This $1.1 million investment in our Atlanta campus demonstrates our commitment to the region and to helping qualified individuals enter the workforce while building a solid future for themselves.”

Modern training designed for real-world readiness

According to a statement from RDS, the renovated Georgia location addresses the barriers to entry that often discourage potential drivers. The facility features an expanded footprint designed to accommodate a higher volume of students without compromising the quality of instruction. Modern equipment, including automatic transmission trucks, allows graduates to train on the technologies they will encounter in today’s fleets.

Benefits include:

Focused Career Entry: The program is designed with focus for efficiency, taking approximately one month for full-time students to complete. This focused, efficient and full-time training provides individuals with a more direct pathway to start earning a living when compared to most trade programs or four-year degrees.

Comprehensive Curriculum: The course includes ELDT-compliant theory, behind-the-wheel range and behind-the-wheel public road training under the supervision and guidance of qualified instructors During the process, students learn vehicle inspections, safety procedures and trip planning.

Financial and Career Support: Roadmaster removes financial hurdles through in-house financing for qualified applicants and potential tuition reimbursement from participating carriers after graduation while working. Furthermore, students receive job pre-qualification support, often securing employment offers before graduation.

Preparing a new generation of truck drivers

According to a statement from RDS, the trucking industry remains a cornerstone of the American economy, offering competitive pay, nationwide job availability and long-term career stability. At the same time, the profession continues to evolve, with increasing reliance on safety technology, quality customer service and more diverse route options that support improved work-life balance.

With 92% of carriers operating as small businesses with 10 or fewer trucks, access to high-quality training remains essential to sustaining operations and supporting economic activity across the country.

“Drivers today face challenges such as navigating advanced safety technology and maintaining safe driving habits in high-traffic environments,” Ball said. “Roadmaster prepares students to overcome these hurdles with hands-on road time, trip-planning instruction, defensive-driving techniques and up-to-date training that reflects current industry expectations and regulations.”

Photo courtesy of Roadmaster Drivers School of Jackson MS, via Facebook