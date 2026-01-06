Roadmaster invests $1.5M in its renovated Jackson truck driving school

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Roadmaster Drivers School is unveiling a $1.5 million renovation of its Jackson, Miss. training facility, featuring completely resurfaced CDL training, testing areas and upgraded instructional spaces.

“A career in truck driving offers a real chance for economic stability,” said Brad Ball, president of Roadmaster. “This investment isn’t just about upgrading a facility; it’s about expanding opportunity and building a stronger future for Mississippians.”

Commitment to Stable Jobs in Mississippi

According to a company press release, the facility’s investment underscores Roadmaster’s continued commitment to Jackson and the entire state of Mississippi. This initiative aims to provide a clear path to stable, high-paying careers in the trucking industry, helping individuals and families throughout Mississippi provide themselves with a better life.

According to the American Trucking Associations’ trends report, trucking offers competitive wages compared to other professions that don’t require a college degree. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual average wage of a truck driver is $67,078.44 ($1,289.97 weekly), compared to Mississippi’s median household income of just over $48,000.

Expanding Access to High-Value Careers

“Like many regions across the country, Mississippi faces economic challenges that can limit access to well-paying career opportunities for some residents,” the release said. “Traditional career paths often require significant time and financial investment, creating barriers for individuals seeking direct entry into the workforce. The trucking industry offers an alternative—providing a practical pathway to stable, middle-class incomes in a relatively short period of time.”

According to the release, the demand for qualified truck drivers is not just a national trend; it’s a local imperative. Mississippi’s central location makes it a crucial hub in America’s supply chain, yet its workforce has been unable to fully capitalize on this advantage. Roadmaster’s newly renovated Jackson facility is designed to bridge that gap, equipping residents with the skills to secure high-demand jobs that are essential for economic growth. This isn’t just about filling seats in trucks; it’s about fundamentally changing the financial trajectory for families across the state.

A Direct Route to a Better Life

“Roadmaster’s approach is engineered to dismantle the barriers that prevent individuals in underserved communities from succeeding,” Roadmaster said. “The school delivers more than just training; it provides a comprehensive support system designed for immediate impact.”

Targeted Financial Assistance: Roadmaster offers in-house financing for those who qualify and works with students eligible for WIOA and Vocational Rehabilitation programs. The school is also eligible for Veterans’ education benefits and works with carriers who may offer up to 100% tuition reimbursement after graduation while working for the carrier.

Career Placement: The program is designed for focus and effectiveness. Students receive job placement assistance and pre-qualification with hiring carriers early in their training, teeing up a seamless transition from training to the road in about a month.

Hands-On, Modern Training: The curriculum is ELDT-compliant and focuses on practical, hands-on experience with modern equipment. This approach builds the confidence and competence needed to meet and exceed employer hiring standards from day one.

“Roadmaster works to reduce barriers by offering flexible financing options to qualified individuals and providing a clear path to employment in about a month,” Ball said. “Our hands-on training structure helps students build confidence, even if they have limited prior exposure to commercial driving.”

Roadmaster’s model is geared towards producing graduates who are not just licensed, but truly road-ready as an entry-level commercial drivers, according to the release.

Driving Mississippi’s Economic Engine

The impact of Roadmaster’s investment in Jackson extends beyond individual success stories. By producing a steady stream of highly qualified drivers, the school is directly fueling the engine of Mississippi’s economy. Roadmaster plans to deeply integrate into the local fabric through workforce development relationships, engagement with chambers of commerce, and collaborations with regional employers. This community-focused strategy ensures that training efforts are directly aligned with industry needs, creating a powerful synergy between education and employment.

Additional resources at the Mississippi school include dedicated support from experienced instructors who are committed to student success. By preparing graduates for careers as entry-level commercial drivers and equipping them to meet rigorous employer standards, Roadmaster is setting up a new benchmark for vocational training in the state. “Our goal is to introduce residents to trucking careers, highlight training opportunities, and build relationships that connect graduates with hiring carriers,” explains Ball. “This investment reflects our long-term commitment to Jackson and to strengthening Mississippi’s workforce.”