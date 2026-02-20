Jetco celebrates 50 years in business

Jetco is celebrating 50 years of service in trucking and logistics.

“As we move forward in 2026, we celebrate a milestone that few in our industry achieve: Jetco turns 50,” Jetco said. “This anniversary commemorates five decades of providing safe trucking and logistics services in the Gulf Coast region and beyond. It also gives us the opportunity to reflect on our history, evolution and future.”

Company Background

Founded in 1976, the Mattern brothers started Jetco with two trucks. They built strong relationships, had the foresight to employ safety best practices above industry standards, and laid the foundation for a company dedicated to exceptional service, safety and community involvement.

Driving 2 Perfection

According to Jetco, the company’s award-winning safety culture, Driving 2 Perfection (D2P), is rooted in this foundation and is the reason for Jetco’s resilience and growth over half a century. D2P challenges employees and their families daily to build and refine safer habits, whether in a commercial or personal vehicle. It’s a vibrant, living and breathing culture that drives every decision and action, and has led Jetco to grow to three terminals across Texas, 200+ employees, 175+ trucks and 350+ trailers, and an asset-backed brokerage operation that serves U.S. and Mexico. D2P also suggests that there is no such thing as perfection – Jetco is always striving to be better, work smarter and raise the bar on its service to clients.

“Jetco’s growth is attributed to its Driving 2 Perfection safety culture, which pushes us to reject complacency and continually ask how we can innovate in an industry that is traditionally slow to adopt new technology and ideas,” said Kyle Kristynik, Jetco president. “Our success is a result of our employees and clients’ belief and investment in culture; we would not be looking forward to the next 50+ years without D2P ingrained in our DNA.”

Yearlong Celebrations

Jetco is looking forward to celebrating with its team this spring, during its annual safety meeting. The event will provide an opportunity to come together, honor 50 years in business, renew its commitment to D2P and look forward to the future.

“Over the next year, we’ll focus on continuing to provide outstanding service to our clients – through increasing our capabilities, updating and growing our fleet, investing in new technologies, expanding our reach and strengthening our client relationships,” Jetco said.

Industry Innovation

Specifically, Jetco will continue to refresh its chassis pool for our drayage clients, a process we initiated in 2025.

“We’ll also look to stay ahead of innovation in the industry by evaluating new zero-emissions trucks alternatives,” Jetco said. “A larger focus will be on our rapidly growing heavy haul and project freight business. Jetco has grown its project freight team due to client demand and feedback over the last several years, and will continue to expand this service offering – through new trucks and multi-axle heavy duty trailers. Thank you to everyone who has been part of our story. We’re excited for the next 50 years and all the opportunities ahead.”