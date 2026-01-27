TCA announces 2026 class of Elite Fleet certified carriers

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named 57 North American motor carriers to the association’s 2026 class of TCA Elite Fleet certified carriers. The program is sponsored by Acrisure and TruckRight.

Building on the success of 2025 — the program’s inaugural year — the TCA Elite Fleet initiative continues to spotlight North American for-hire truckload carriers that demonstrate excellence in creating supportive, rewarding, driver-focused work environments.

Developed in partnership with the University of Denver’s Transportation and Supply Chain Institute, the TCA Elite Fleet certification honors carriers that prioritize competitive compensation, strong safety cultures, driver engagement and innovative practices designed to enhance quality of life behind the wheel.

Certified fleets underwent a comprehensive evaluation process that examined critical performance indicators including safety, driver satisfaction, turnover, compensation and benefits, equipment quality, operational efficiency, and overall driver experience. To ensure credibility and transparency, surveys of company drivers and independent contractors were again used to validate carrier submissions.

TCA President Jim Ward commented on the program’s continued impact: “Following a successful first year, the TCA Elite Fleet program has quickly become a meaningful benchmark for excellence in our industry,” said TCA President Jim Ward.

“The carriers recognized in 2026 have demonstrated a strong commitment to investing in their drivers and fostering environments where professionals can thrive,” Ward continued. “We commend these fleets for raising the bar and helping move our industry forward, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at our upcoming event.”

The 2026 TCA Elite Fleets will be honored at TCA’s Annual Convention in Orlando, during a special awards program scheduled for Monday, March 2.

The class of 2026 TCA Elite Fleets includes:

AAT Carriers Inc.

American Central Transport

Arlo G Lott Trucking Inc.

Bison Transport Inc.

Brenny Specialized Inc.

Cargo Transporters Inc.

Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

Cheema Freightlines LLC

Chief Carriers

Christenson Transportation

Covenant Transport LLC

Crawford Trucking Inc

Decker Truck Line Inc.

Don Hummer Trucking Corp.

Dutch Maid Logistics

Erb Transport Ltd.

Fortigo Freight Services Inc.

Fortune Transportation Co.

Fremont Contract Carriers

FTC Transportation

Garner Trucking

Grand Island Express

Halvor Lines Inc.

Hill Bros

Jetco Delivery

Kriska Holdings Limited

Landstar System Inc.

Liberty Linehaul West Inc.

Lion Force Transport Inc.

Lynch Logistics

Magnum Transportation

Marten Transport

Maverick Transportation

MCK Trucking Inc.

Mill Creek Motor Freight Ltd.

Moeller Trucking Inc.

National Carriers

NFI Industries

Northern Logistics

Nussbaum Transportation

Peters Brothers Inc.

PGT Trucking Inc.

Prime Inc.

E. Garrison Trucking Inc.

Raider Express Inc.

Ralph Moyle Inc.

Royal Logistics

Spring Creek Carriers Inc.

Spur Freight Services Inc.

Stokes Trucking

Transpro Freight Systems

TransX Ltd.

Tucker Freight Lines

Veriha Trucking Inc.

Werner Enterprises

Western Dairy Transport

Wilson Logistics Inc.