TCA announces 2026 class of Elite Fleet certified carriers

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named 57 North American motor carriers to the association’s 2026 class of TCA Elite Fleet certified carriers. The program is sponsored by Acrisure and TruckRight.
Building on the success of 2025 — the program’s inaugural year — the TCA Elite Fleet initiative continues to spotlight North American for-hire truckload carriers that demonstrate excellence in creating supportive, rewarding, driver-focused work environments.
Developed in partnership with the University of Denver’s Transportation and Supply Chain Institute, the TCA Elite Fleet certification honors carriers that prioritize competitive compensation, strong safety cultures, driver engagement and innovative practices designed to enhance quality of life behind the wheel.
Certified fleets underwent a comprehensive evaluation process that examined critical performance indicators including safety, driver satisfaction, turnover, compensation and benefits, equipment quality, operational efficiency, and overall driver experience. To ensure credibility and transparency, surveys of company drivers and independent contractors were again used to validate carrier submissions.
TCA President Jim Ward commented on the program’s continued impact: “Following a successful first year, the TCA Elite Fleet program has quickly become a meaningful benchmark for excellence in our industry,” said TCA President Jim Ward.
“The carriers recognized in 2026 have demonstrated a strong commitment to investing in their drivers and fostering environments where professionals can thrive,” Ward continued. “We commend these fleets for raising the bar and helping move our industry forward, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at our upcoming event.”
The 2026 TCA Elite Fleets will be honored at TCA’s Annual Convention in Orlando, during a special awards program scheduled for Monday, March 2.
The class of 2026 TCA Elite Fleets includes:
- AAT Carriers Inc.
- American Central Transport
- Arlo G Lott Trucking Inc.
- Bison Transport Inc.
- Brenny Specialized Inc.
- Cargo Transporters Inc.
- Chalk Mountain Services of Texas
- Cheema Freightlines LLC
- Chief Carriers
- Christenson Transportation
- Covenant Transport LLC
- Crawford Trucking Inc
- Decker Truck Line Inc.
- Don Hummer Trucking Corp.
- Dutch Maid Logistics
- Erb Transport Ltd.
- Fortigo Freight Services Inc.
- Fortune Transportation Co.
- Fremont Contract Carriers
- FTC Transportation
- Garner Trucking
- Grand Island Express
- Halvor Lines Inc.
- Hill Bros
- Jetco Delivery
- Kriska Holdings Limited
- Landstar System Inc.
- Liberty Linehaul West Inc.
- Lion Force Transport Inc.
- Lynch Logistics
- Magnum Transportation
- Marten Transport
- Maverick Transportation
- MCK Trucking Inc.
- Mill Creek Motor Freight Ltd.
- Moeller Trucking Inc.
- National Carriers
- NFI Industries
- Northern Logistics
- Nussbaum Transportation
- Peters Brothers Inc.
- PGT Trucking Inc.
- Prime Inc.
- E. Garrison Trucking Inc.
- Raider Express Inc.
- Ralph Moyle Inc.
- Royal Logistics
- Spring Creek Carriers Inc.
- Spur Freight Services Inc.
- Stokes Trucking
- Transpro Freight Systems
- TransX Ltd.
- Tucker Freight Lines
- Veriha Trucking Inc.
- Werner Enterprises
- Western Dairy Transport
- Wilson Logistics Inc.
