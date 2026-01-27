CarriersEdge lauds 2026 Best Fleets to Drive For

MARKHAM, Ontario — CarriersEdge is announcing the 2026 Best Fleets to Drive For.

“This year’s Best Fleets winners stood out in a challenging operating environment, demonstrating that operational clarity, consistency and practical engagement strategies remain critical to sustaining strong fleet cultures,” CarriersEdge said.

The award recognizes for-hire trucking companies across North America for outstanding workplace experiences for company drivers and independent contractors.

A Year of Change

The 2026 results brought with them new entrants and changes to the list. There were four new fleets making the Top 20 for the first time and one new Hall of Fame winner. Eight of last year’s Hall of Fame fleets re-qualified this year.

“This was a demanding year for fleets across the industry,” said Jane Jazrawy, CarriersEdge CEO. “The fleets recognized in the 2026 Best Fleets programs distinguish themselves not by avoiding challenges, but by responding thoughtfully to them. Through clear communication and cost-conscious, driver-focused approaches, this year’s Top 20 and Hall of Fame fleets showed that strong cultures can be sustained even in difficult conditions.”

Best Fleets to Drive For Program

To be considered for the Best Fleets program, for-hire companies operating 10 or more tractor-trailers must be nominated by a company driver or owner-operator currently working with them. The fleets are then evaluated across a range of categories, including compensation, benefits, HR strategies, professional development, operations, work/life balance and other criteria. Driver surveys are also conducted to collect input from drivers and independent contractors working with the fleets.

Introduced in 2022, the Hall of Fame category honors fleets that have demonstrated sustained excellence over time. To qualify, fleets must be named a Best Fleet for 10 consecutive years, or 7 years with at least one overall award. Fleets named to the Hall of Fame must re-qualify each year.

2026 Best Fleets to Drive For

America’s Service Line — Green Bay, Wis.

American Central Transport — Kansas City, Mo.

Brenny Specialized, Inc. — St. Joseph, Minn.

Chief Carriers, Inc. — Grand Island, Neb.

Continental Express, Inc. — Sidney, Ohio.

Crawford Trucking — Des Moines, Iowa.

Decker Truck Line, Inc. — Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Fortigo Freight Services Inc. — Etobicoke, Ontario

Fremont Contract Carriers — Fremont, Neb.

Ippolito Transportation Inc. — Burlington, Ontario.

Joseph Transportation Group — Stoney Creek, Ontario.

K&J Trucking, Inc. — Sioux Falls, S.D.

Kriska Holdings Limited — Prescott, Ontario.

Leonard’s Express, Inc. — Farmington, N.Y.

Peninsula Truck Lines, Inc. — Federal Way, Wash.

PGT Trucking, Inc. — Aliquippa, Penn.

S&H Express, Inc. — York, Penn.

Thomas E. Keller Trucking Inc. — Defiance, Ohio.

TransLand — Strafford, Mo.

Williams Dedicated, LLC — Michigan City, Ind.

New 2026 Hall of Fame Fleet

Challenger Motor Freight Inc. — Cambridge, Ontario.

Returning Hall of Fame Fleets

Bison Transport Inc. — Winnipeg, Mantitoba.

Boyle Transportation – a UPS Healthcare Company — Billerica, Mass.

FTC Transportation, Inc. — Oklahoma City, Okla.

Garner Trucking, Inc. — Findley, Ohio.

Halvor Lines Inc. — Superior, Wis.

Nussbaum Transportation Services, Inc. — Hudson, Ill.

Prime Inc. — Springfield, Mo.

TransPro Freight Systems Limited — Milton, Ontario.

In addition to the Top 20 five Fleets to Watch (honorable mentions) were also named.

Arlo G. Lott Trucking Inc. — Jerome, Idaho.

Erb Transport Limited — New Hamburg, Ontario.

GP Transco — Joliet, Ill.

Quality Carriers, Inc. — Tampa, Fla.

USXL — Foristell, Mo.

Best Fleets Education & Awards Conference

From the Top 20, two overall winners will be unveiled, in large and small fleet categories, at the Best Fleets Education & Awards Conference, March 16–17 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C.

CarriersEdge will also present the Stratosphere Award, which recognizes the top-scoring fleet in the Best Fleets Hall of Fame.

In addition to announcing the overall program winners, the Best Fleets Education & Awards Conference will share full details of the data collected during this year’s edition of the program—stats, trends, and innovative programs from all the Top 20 and Hall of Fame fleets. The conference is sponsored by TruckRight, Netradyne, and ISAAC