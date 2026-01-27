Women In Trucking launches 2026-27 WIT Index survey to collect gender data

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is encouraging companies in the transportation industry to complete a survey that collects data on women’s involvement in the industry.

“Monitoring women’s involvement in a male-populated industry like transportation is critical so that statistically valid data can be used to evaluate progress made in this area,” said Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, president and CEO of WIT. “The association created the WIT Index in 2016 to monitor the industry’s progress in women’s involvement among key roles, including corporate leaders and supervisors, technicians, safety directors, human resources, dispatchers and professional truck drivers.”

The WIT Index

The data will be used to develop an updated version of the WIT Index, which is the industry’s barometer to regularly benchmark and measure the percentage of women who are in corporate management, functional roles and professional truck drivers. The WIT Index is conducted every two years.

WIT is inviting for-hire trucking companies, private fleets, transportation intermediaries, railroads, ocean carriers, equipment manufacturers and technology companies to report the percentage of women in various roles of their workforce. Data reported will be kept strictly confidential and will be reported only as aggregate totals of responses. Individuals completing the survey must be an authorized respondent from the company. Interested participants can report their data via the live survey through April 17.

To participate in the survey, click here.

Participating companies in the survey will receive an executive summary of the 2026-27 WIT Index at no cost, which will enable them to benchmark their own business hiring and talent management practices involving women against other companies in trucking.

2024-25 WIT Index

“The most recent 2024-25 WIT Index found a substantial number of women in influential leadership roles,” WIT said. “Approximately 28% in C-Suite and executive positions were women, 34.5% in supervisory leadership roles were women and 29.5% of those who serve on boards of directors were women.”

For the first time, the 2024-25 WIT Index reported percentage of professional truck drivers with CDLs who are women based upon company workforce size. According to the data, micro/small companies with less than 500 employees report that 12.5% of their overall professional driver population who hold CDLs were women, large/medium enterprises with 500 to 4,999 employees report that approximately 10.5% of their overall professional driver workforce who hold CDLs were women and giant/major enterprises with more than 5,000 employees report that approximately 7% of their truck driver population who hold CDLs were women.