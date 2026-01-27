CALSTART releases latest ZET report

PASADENA, Calif. — CALSTART is releasing an update of its biannual Zeroing in on Zero-Emission Trucks (ZETs) report.

The report details the number of zero-emission medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, including purchased and leased vehicles, that have been deployed in the United States as of June 2025.

“This update shows that ZETs are no longer a future concept — they are here, scaling and delivering results where states have taken decisive action,” said Tor Larson, vice president of trucks and off-road at CALSTART. “The progress we’re seeing is driven by clear policy signals, smart incentives and close coordination between fleets, manufacturers, utilities and governments. To sustain and accelerate this momentum nationwide, we must continue investing in vehicle and infrastructure solutions that lower upfront costs and give fleets the confidence to transition. With strong leadership and collaboration, ZETs can become the default choice across every major market segment.”

Key Report Findings

As of June 2025, cumulative ZET deployments reached more than 59,000 nationwide, with approximately 6,526 added in the first 6 months of 2025 — a 49.2% year-over-year decline. Approximately 1.32% of new truck deployments in the first half of 2025 were zero-emission.

Non-cargo-van segments added 1,152 new ZETs, exceeding their 2-year average of 990 deployments per 6 months.

Medium-duty trucks achieved 311 deployments, a 61% increase compared to 2024, representing their best half-year performance on record.

When normalized for truck stock, California (2.11), Washington (0.89), and Wisconsin (0.83) lead as the top three states for ZET adoption. A strong economic case for ZETs drives the progress made by these states. This is the first time CALSTART has reported ZET deployments using this approach, offering a more accurate picture of state-by-state progress.

Cargo vans recorded 5,374 new deployments, down from an average of 11,000 every 6 months over the past 2 years.

Yard tractors reached 300 new deployments, a 36% year-over-year increase, now representing 2.98% of all yard tractors.

California (10,659), Texas (5,201), and Florida (5,099) remain the top three states for cumulative ZET deployments.

Forty-two original equipment manufacturers have deployed ZETs, up from 38 in the previous reporting period.

Regional trends continue to demonstrate the importance of state leadership for market transformation. While recent ZET growth has been steady, the next phase of adoption will depend on how the United States addresses familiar challenges like upfront vehicle and infrastructure costs, according to CALSTART.

Overcoming Challenges and Gain Momentum

According to CALSTART, moving forward, states, utilities and industry partners can overcome challenges and maintain momentum by:

Accessing the best global practices to determine innovative approaches that could be effective for the United States.

Using a wide range of tools for accelerating adoption like CALSTART’s ZET Ahead Dashboard.

Funding vehicle and infrastructure incentive programs, including utility make-ready programs, to offset high purchase costs.

“It is with strong leadership commitments that we will see widespread growth of ZETs nationwide,” CALSTART said.

Report Background

The market update is designed to help policymakers, original equipment manufacturers and fleet owners plan for a zero-emission transportation future,” CALSTART said.

In the report, U.S. medium- and heavy-duty trucks are classified as Class 2b (8,501–10,000 lbs.) through Class 8 (33,000 lbs. and above) vehicles categorized into six distinct segments:

Cargo vans.

Medium-duty step vans.

Medium-duty trucks.

Heavy-duty trucks,

Refuse trucks.

Yard tractors.

To read about the previous report, click here.