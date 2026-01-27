Driver dies after semi truck tires come loose, strikes car in Iowa

Winter weather has been deemed responsible for the lives of 30 people nationwide according to a recent Associated Press report.
One of those is in Iowa.
According to KCCI television, citing an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Drew M. Peterson, 22, of Worden, Illinois, was traveling westbound on I-80 at around 6 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say a set of tires on an eastbound semi-truck came loose from the trailer and crossed the median, striking Peterson’s vehicle.
Peterson died at the scene.
According to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Transportation, 20 people have died so far this year on Iowa roads. That number is eight more than at the same point in 2025. Over the last five years, an average of 337 people have been killed in statewide crashes annually.
