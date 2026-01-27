FTR, Truckstop: Van spot rates decline heading into expected boost

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Van spot rates see an expected decline during the latest week.

“Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system for dry van and refrigerated equipment fell as expected during the week ending Jan. 23, but a massive winter storm over the weekend could mean sizable spot rate increases for both equipment types during the current week,” FTR said. “Flatbed spot rates increased for the ninth time in 10 weeks to the highest level since mid-2025. Absent major weather disruptions, van spot rates in the current week typically would continue post-holiday easing.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity declined 2.8% after a similar decrease during the previous week. Due to an extreme prior-year comparison for flatbed volume, total load postings were almost 38% higher than during the same 2025 week but close to 9% below the five-year average for the week. Truck postings increased 1.5%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – declined from the levels in the two weeks prior but otherwise was still the strongest since April 2025.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate barely changed, ticking up three tenths of a cent after decreases in the first two weeks of the year. Although the total rate posted only a marginal gain, it outperformed expectations as the rate almost always falls during comparable weeks. Total rates were 7% higher than in 2025’s week 3 but more than 3% below the five-year average for the week.

Weather Impacts

For the expected rate increases during the coming week, the closest benchmark likely would be the major weather event in week 3 of 2024, which resulted in increases of more than 6 cents in dry van spot rates and more than 12 cents in refrigerated spot rates during a week that typically sees sharp drops in those rates. A similar winter storm in mid-February 2021 produced far larger increases and for a longer period, but that event occurred after the post-holiday rate normalization had run its course and – more important – during a time of major trucking capacity disruption and surging consumer spending on goods.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates fell just under 5 cents after falling about 10 cents in the prior week. Rates have occasionally been firmer during comparable weeks in recent years, but the latest week’s decrease was smaller than typical for week 3. Rates were about 3% higher than in 2025’s week 3 but about 7% below the five-year average for the week. Dry van loads decreased 8.8%. Volume was more than 4% higher than in the same 2025 week but 34% below the five-year average for the week.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates declined more than 3 cents after plunging about 33 cents during the previous week. Rates usually fall by double digits during week 3, however. Rates were more than 7% higher than in the same 2025 week but about 3% below the five-year average. Extreme cold temperatures this week could add to the upward pressure on refrigerated rates as shippers seek insulated vans to protect typically dry van freight that is susceptible to freezing. Refrigerated loads increased 3.1%. Volume was more than 10% below that in 2025’s week 3 and close to 40% lower than the five-year average.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates increased just under 1 cent after rising about 3 cents in the prior week. Rates were more than 7% higher than in the same 2025 week but less than 3% below the five-year average. Flatbed loads declined 1.7%. Load volume was about 78% above that during 2025’s week 3 and about 14% above the five-year average.