Bosch, Kodiak announce partnership to scale self-driving tech manufacturing

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Kodiak AI Inc. is partnering with Bosch to collaborate on and scale the manufacturing of a production-grade, redundant autonomous platform.

“Advancing the deployment of driverless trucks and physical AI not only requires robust autonomous technology, but also manufacturing experience and a robust supply chain in order to achieve true scale,” said Don Burnette, founder, CEO, Kodiak. “We believe collaborating with Bosch will allow us to scale autonomous driving hardware with the modularity, serviceability, and system-level integration needed for commercial success for both upfit and factory-line integration.”

The platform contains the specialized hardware, firmware, and software interfaces that enable the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak’s AI-powered driver, to automate trucks—either on a vehicle production line or through an upfitter.

The Kodiak Driver and Bosch

According to the release, the Kodiak Driver combines advanced AI-driven software with modular, vehicle-agnostic hardware into a single, unified platform. Through this agreement, Bosch will support the development of a redundant autonomous platform that combines the integrated automotive-grade hardware, firmware, and software interfaces. Bosch will supply Kodiak with a variety of hardware components, including sensors and vehicle actuation components, such as steering technologies.

“By supplying production-grade hardware, we are enabling the next generation of autonomous trucking alongside Kodiak,” said Paul Thomas, president, Bosch in North America and president, Bosch Mobility Americas. “Kodiak has already deployed trucks with no humans on board in commercial operation and this cooperation gives us a valuable opportunity to deepen our understanding of real-world autonomous vehicle requirements and to further enhance our offerings for the broader autonomous mobility ecosystem.”