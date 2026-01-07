Idaho police investigate crash involving semi truck

BOISE, Idaho – Two people were injured in an Idaho crash on Tuesday.

Idaho State Police stated in a media release that it is investigating a three-vehicle injury crash that occurred on at 2:51 p.m., on Interstate 84 at milepost 53, in Ada County.

Police say a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, driven by a 25-year-old female from Boise, and a 2021 International semi, driven by a 37-year-old male from Caldwell, were traveling westbound on I84. The Volkswagen collided with the rear of the semi when the semi began to slow down for a disabled motorist ahead. The driver of the Volkswagen then struck a 2002 Chevrolet S Truck, driven by a 25-year-old male from Meridian, that was also traveling westbound. The Chevrolet came to rest in the lanes of the 53 westbound on ramp. The Volkswagen came to rest on the right shoulder.

The drivers of the Chevrolet and Volkswagen were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.