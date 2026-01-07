Wrong-way driver dead after crashing into 2 semi trucks in Arkansas

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Pope County, Ark. near London.

According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, Jason Dotson, 47, of Dover, Ark. was killed after driving the wrong way and crashing into the rear of one semi truck and head-on with another.

ASP stated that Dotson was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when a Volvo semi attempted to avoid Dotson’s Chevy Malibu who then struck the rear of the Volvo semi truck.

The report stated that Dotson then traveled in the inside lane of the interstate and struck an International semi truck head-on.

The driver of the International semi was injured and identified at Anthoney Level Hale, 47, of Benton, Ark.

Hale’s condition is unknown.

ASP reported that the weather was clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.