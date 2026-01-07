Idaho police respond to semi crash with pickup truck that injures 3 people

KIMBERLY, Idaho – There are three people reportedly injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and a pickup truck.

Idaho State Police (ISP) stated in a release that it is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in the overnight hours at 12:46 a.m. on Kimberly Road at N 3400 E in Twin Falls County.

According to ISP, a 2014 Freightliner semi truck, driven by a 55-year-old male from Kuna, and hauling an empty tanker trailer was traveling westbound on Kimberly Road. A Gray 2010 Ford F150 pickup, driven by an 18-year-old male from Jerome, was traveling Southbound on N 3400 E when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the side of the semi-truck.

The impact of the crash caused the semi to jackknife and come to rest blocking the Eastbound lanes while the pickup came to rest blocking the Westbound lanes. The semi also struck and damaged a power pole. The pole did remain upright with power lines intact.

The drivers of both vehicles and the passenger in the semi-truck, a 41-year-old male from Twin Falls, were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.