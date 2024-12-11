TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

Autonomous trucking gets a boost with Kodiak and Kognic’s AI collaboration

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   Autonomous trucking gets a boost with Kodiak and Kognic’s AI collaboration
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Autonomous trucking gets a boost with Kodiak and Kognic’s AI collaboration
Kodiak partners with Kognic to enhance reliability and performance of AI pipelines for autonomous trucking. (Photo courtesy Kodiak)

SAN JOSE, Calif.   Kognic and Kodiak Robotics are partnering together to bring Kognic’s data labeling platform to scale its annotation pipelines reliably and efficiently.

“We are honored to have been selected to support Kodiak, the trusted leader in autonomous ground transportation,” said Daniel Langkilde, CEO and co-founder at Kognic. “We believe that the key to deploying trusted and high-performing perception systems lies in the ability to more effectively understand and visualize data labels. Our collaboration is focused on optimizing and improving the efficiency of Kodiak’s annotation pipelines, and we look forward to supporting their progress every step of the way.”

According to a media release, Kognic provides the industry’s most productive annotation platform for sensor-fusion data in performance-critical, AI applications such as autonomous driving. Kognic’s annotation platform optimizes datasets by merging sensor data from radar, LiDAR and cameras via intuitive interfaces for visualizing complex objects and sequences. Kognic’s solution has become a core toolset for autonomous vehicle developers, and is currently being used by technology leaders such as Qualcomm, Bosch, Continental and Zenseact, which provide systems that power vehicles for global OEMs such as BMW and Volvo Cars.

“Kognic’s high-quality data labeling capabilities have helped Kodiak further enhance our AI models, which are critical for the safe deployment of our autonomous trucking technology in real-world environments,” said Andreas Wendel, CTO, Kodiak Robotics. “Kognic’s platform has a unique capacity to handle time-series data, which has improved our ability to reliably label multi-sensor data. Additionally, integrating Kodiak’s advanced pre-labeling capabilities with Kognic’s platform has allowed us to automate our AI annotation pipeline, building an AI flywheel and further improving the capability of our AI models.”

 

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE