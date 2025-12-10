Pedestrian woman dead after being hit by semi truck in Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Cops in Florida are investigating after a flatbed semi-truck allegedly hit a pedestrian on Wednesday morning in Port St. Lucie.

WPTV reported that the accident occurred at the intersection of SE Veterans Memorial Parkway and South U.S. Highway 1.

The 67-year-old male pedestrian was taken to HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, according to the TV news report.

Further information is scarce. The accident is still under investigation.