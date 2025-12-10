High wind causes interstate closures in Wyoming

The Wyoming wind has prompted not one, but two wornings via social media from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

According to its Facebook page winds have gotten dangerously high for high profile vehicles with a total gross weight of less than 60,000 poounds.

“We have seen multiple blow overs already, and that wild wind has I-25 closed to light, high profile vehicles from Colorado to Sheridan<” Wyoming Highway Patrol posted. “Colorado to Wheatland is especially dangerous right now. We have seen wind gusts anywhere from 75 to 90mph, and it is getting downright dangerous for anyone hauling a trailer and weighing less than 60,000 pounds (Gross Vehicle Weight). If you’re hauling a lighter load, a camper, or an empty commercial trailer, please hunker down and avoid the interstate. This wind is expected to continue through tonight and into Wednesday.”

The second warning came five hours after the first.

“This wind storm is no joke. Please stay off the road if your vehicle is less than 60,000 lbs. gross weight. Mother nature tends to show who’s boss during these events, and it’s not us.

Both I-25 and I-80 are closed to high profile vehicles during this wind event, but just avoiding the interstates isn’t cutting it. The wind is blowing vehicles over on smaller highways as well.”

WYDOT spokesperson Jordan Young told KNEB radio station that research by the University of Wyoming has helped the agency be more specific with those closures.

“Now the signage and our website is just a little clearer for those drivers, including non-commercial drivers, people pulling RVs and things like that, that 20,000 weight really starts impacting them,” Young said. “So we just want to make sure that people have a better idea while they’re driving on what their limits are, and whether they need to stop and wait it out, or if they’re heavy enough to keep going.”

WHP did say no serious injuries have been reported.