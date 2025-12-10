FTR to hold free webinar on 2026 transportation outlook

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR is hosting a free webinar on designed to help shippers, carriers, brokers and industry stakeholders prepare for a pivotal year ahead.

“2025 was defined by generationally significant shifts in trade and tariffs, compounded by nearly stagnant industrial and freight markets for the third year in a row,” said Jonathan Stark, CEO, FTR. “The critical question now is whether 2026 will finally mark a return to growth, or a continuation of uncertainty.”

The Need for Clarity in an Evolving Landscape

The 2026 landscape brings new questions—and a growing need for clarity. The webinar will explore how shifting trade policy, evolving tariff structures and stubbornly flat industrial activity will shape next year’s freight environment.

During the webinar, FTR’s experts will provide a data-driven assessment of:

Trade & Tariff Dynamics: How ongoing policy adjustments are shaping the cost structure, sourcing decisions, and transportation flows expected in 2026.

Economic Trajectory: The probability and timing of a true economic pivot toward growth after years of muted activity.

Freight Market Outlook: Updated expectations for truckload, rail, and intermodal demand across the year ahead.

Capacity Pressures: A look at why truck capacity continues to be influenced by non-demand factors—and what that means for shippers and carriers.

This event is free and open to all industry participants and includes access to the full replay, but registration is mandatory.

Event Details

Title: 2026 Transportation Outlook: Are We Past Uncertainty?

Date: Jan. 8, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM EST

Speakers include FTR experts:

Eric Starks, chairman.

Avery Vise, vice president, trucking.

Joseph Towers, senior analyst, rail.

The panel will be moderated by Jonathan Starks, FTR’s CEO.

Registration

Seats are complimentary but limited. Register here to secure access to the live session and replay.