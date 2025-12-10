Truckload 2026: How carriers are preparing for the next cycle

WASHINGTON — At Truckload 2026, four of the industry’s most influential executives will walk through the KPIs and economic signals they rely on to guide right-sizing and investment decisions.

“With today’s margins tighter than ever, knowing which KPIs actually signal opportunity, and which are just noise, can be the difference between staying ahead of the curve and getting caught flat-footed,” TCA said. “This session distills complex market dynamics into practical tools you can immediately apply across operations, finance, customer strategy, and long-term planning.”

Panelists

The trio will give their insights during the “Trucking Insight Panel: Managing Costs Relentlessly & Preparing for the Future” as they share how their organizations evaluate cost pressure, determine optimal operating size, and position their teams to accelerate the moment demand turns.

Moderated by David Williams, senior vice president of safety and government affairs at Knight-Swift, the session offers a practical roadmap for making highigh-confidence confidence decisions in an uncertain market.