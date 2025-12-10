During the Women In Trucking (WIT) Association’s annual conference, held in Dallas Nov. 9-12, 2025, many participants joined together to take part in the 22×22 Push Up Challenge to promote awareness of veteran suicide.

This marks the fifth year that Keep Pushin22 has revitalized the original 22 Kill initiative within the trucking industry to bring public awareness to the tragedy of veteran suicide. Did you know that 10% of our nation’s drivers are military veterans?

The campaign began as a social media movement by 22KILL to address the alarming rate of veteran suicides — 22 each day, according to a 2012 report by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The challenge invites participants to complete 22 pushups and challenge others to do the same, drawing attention to critical issues like PTSD and brain injuries, while also encouraging support for our veterans.

Additionally, the challenge is linked to an honor ring and donations to organizations that assist veterans. Although the movement lost some momentum in 2016, its core mission — to raise awareness and encourage donations for veteran support organizations — is more vital than ever.

Did you know that 10% of our nation’s professional truck drivers are military veterans? Thanks to support from transportation brands and industry suppliers, the 22×22 Push Up Challenge continues its mission to bring awareness to the challenges faced by these men and women.

I’d like to express my gratitude to the following brands for their contributions to the cause: Tenstreet, The Trucker Media Group, the Women in Trucking Association, LIVEMAX, ESTES, Enrollment First, The Little Clinic, Nuralgix, Michelin, Great Dane, Road Dog Care Co., Nutra Meltz, Waypoint Vets, Rolling Strong, Detroit, Alcoa Wheels, Fit Drivers, Team Run Smart, NZE for Energy Focus, and Nudj Health. We invite everyone to join us in supporting organizations like Waypoint Vets, which are dedicated to helping our veterans.